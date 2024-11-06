News & Insights

Stocks

Tajiri Resources Raises Funds for Exploration

November 06, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tajiri Resources (TSE:TAJ) has released an update.

Tajiri Resources has successfully closed the second tranche of its private placement, raising $499,700 to further explore and develop its mineral properties in Burkina Faso and Guyana. Each unit sold includes a common share and a warrant, with the company retaining the right to accelerate warrant expiry if share prices rise significantly. The proceeds will be used for exploration and working capital, excluding the Yono Project acquisition.

For further insights into TSE:TAJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.