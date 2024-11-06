Tajiri Resources Raises Funds for Exploration

Tajiri Resources (TSE:TAJ) has released an update.

Tajiri Resources has successfully closed the second tranche of its private placement, raising $499,700 to further explore and develop its mineral properties in Burkina Faso and Guyana. Each unit sold includes a common share and a warrant, with the company retaining the right to accelerate warrant expiry if share prices rise significantly. The proceeds will be used for exploration and working capital, excluding the Yono Project acquisition.

