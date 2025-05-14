Taiwan Shares Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 1,250 points or 6.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 21,780-point plateau and it's likely to open to the upside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky as uncertainty about U.S. trade policies continues to weigh. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and plastics companies.

For the day, the index surged 452.73 points or 2.12 percent to finish at the daily high of 21,782.87 after trading as low as 21,552.42.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial dipped 0.16 percent, while Mega Financial and Fubon Financial both climbed 1.27 percent, First Financial collected 0.57 percent, E Sun Financial added 0.68 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 3.10 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation advanced 0.97 percent, Hon Hai Precision rallied 3.16 percent, Largan Precision accelerated 2.70 percent, Catcher Technology improved 1.13 percent, MediaTek rose 0.37 percent, Delta Electronics strengthened 1,09 percent, Novatek Microelectronics perked 0.19 percent, Formosa Plastics jumped 2.50 percent, Nan Ya Plastics surged 2.08 percent, Asia Cement slumped 0.77 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened in the green but spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finally ending mixed.

The Dow slumped 89.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 42,051.06, while the NASDAQ rallied 136.72 points or 0.72 percent to close at 19,146.81 and the S&P 500 rose 6.03 points or 0.10 percent to end at 5,892.58.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders took a step back to assess the recent rally by the markets, which has seen the S&P 500 rebound strongly from its early April lows to turn positive for 2025.

While trade deals between the U.S. and China and the U.K. have helped ease concerns about President Donald Trump's trade policies, uncertainty about the eventual outcome continues to hang over the markets.

Traders also were reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the release of a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including producer prices, retail sales and industrial production. A speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also likely to attract attention.

Crude oil prices slipped again on Wednesday, after data showed that U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly jumped last week. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery shed 0.80 or 1.27 percent to 62.87 per barrel.

