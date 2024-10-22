Taiton Resources Expands Capital Through Share Issuance

Taiton Resources Limited (AU:T88) has released an update.

Taiton Resources Limited has successfully issued 850,000 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and professional investors through a private placement. This move, aimed at bolstering the company’s capital, reflects Taiton’s ongoing compliance with the Australian Corporations Act. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it highlights the company’s strategic efforts to attract investment and drive growth.

