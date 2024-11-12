Taiga Building Products Faces Major Shareholding Change

Taiga Building Prod (TSE:TBL) has released an update.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. reveals a significant shift in its major shareholding, as Dr. Kooi Ong Tong, through TKO Pte Ltd., has acquired a substantial portion of Avarga Limited, Taiga’s largest shareholder. This acquisition gives Dr. Tong control over 69.7% of Taiga’s shares, potentially impacting the company’s future market dynamics.

