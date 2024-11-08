Taiga Building Products Faces Decline in Sales and Earnings

Taiga Building Prod (TSE:TBL) has released an update.
Taiga Building Products reported a 7% decline in third-quarter sales, primarily due to reduced commodity product sales, with total revenue dropping to $423.9 million. The company’s net earnings also fell to $14.3 million from $21.4 million last year, reflecting decreased gross margins. For the nine-month period, sales and net earnings were similarly impacted, showing a 5% and 21% decline, respectively.
