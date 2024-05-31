News & Insights

Tai United Holdings Delays Circular, Trading Suspended

May 31, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Tai United Holdings (HK:0718) has released an update.

Tai United Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular originally scheduled for 31 May 2024, now expected by 25 June 2024, due to additional time required for preparation. The company’s securities will continue to be suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, following their initial suspension on 2 April 2024, as further details are finalized.

