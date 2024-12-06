Tai Ping Carpets Announces AGM Resolutions and Changes

Tai Ping Carpets International (HK:0146) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its recent AGM, including a final dividend of HK12 cents per share. The meeting also marked the retirement of long-serving independent director Mrs. Fung, leading to changes in committee roles and a temporary non-compliance with listing rules. Investors may find these developments significant as they reflect on the company’s governance and future payouts.

For further insights into HK:0146 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.