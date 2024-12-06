Tai Ping Carpets Announces AGM Resolutions and Changes

Tai Ping Carpets International (HK:0146) has released an update.
Tai Ping Carpets International Limited announced the successful approval of all resolutions at its recent AGM, including a final dividend of HK12 cents per share. The meeting also marked the retirement of long-serving independent director Mrs. Fung, leading to changes in committee roles and a temporary non-compliance with listing rules. Investors may find these developments significant as they reflect on the company’s governance and future payouts.
