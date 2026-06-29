Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Moves 8.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Tactile Systems Technology TCMD shares ended the last trading session 8.1% higher at $30.28. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 9.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Tactile Systems Technology scored a strong price increase driven by the optimism surrounding its ongoing strategic execution against key revenue drivers. In the first quarter of 2026, the company demonstrated continued momentum across both lymphedema and airway clearance business lines.

This medical device maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $85.54 million, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Tactile Systems Technology, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TCMD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tactile Systems Technology is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, Avanos Medical AVNS, finished the last trading session 0.2% higher at $24.95. AVNS has returned 0.6% over the past month.

For Avanos Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.22. This represents a change of +29.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Avanos Medical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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