TA Corporation Ltd. Announces Settlement Amidst Trading Suspension

December 02, 2024 — 04:16 am EST

TA Corporation Ltd. (SG:PA3) has released an update.

TA Corporation Ltd. has reported no major changes since their last update, apart from entering a settlement agreement with Sino Holdings and Tiong Aik Resources. The company’s securities remain voluntarily suspended on the SGX-ST since July 2023, urging shareholders to exercise caution. Stakeholders are encouraged to seek professional advice if uncertain about their investments.

