T2 Metals Secures Long-term Permit for Sherridon Project

Aguila American Gold (TSE:TWO) has released an update.

T2 Metals Corp. has secured a drill permit valid until 2027 for its Sherridon copper-gold-zinc project in Manitoba, expanding their exploration capabilities. The project offers significant potential due to its strategic location and support from local Cree Nations, aligning with Manitoba’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

For further insights into TSE:TWO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.