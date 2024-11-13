News & Insights

Stocks

T2 Metals Secures Long-term Permit for Sherridon Project

November 13, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aguila American Gold (TSE:TWO) has released an update.

T2 Metals Corp. has secured a drill permit valid until 2027 for its Sherridon copper-gold-zinc project in Manitoba, expanding their exploration capabilities. The project offers significant potential due to its strategic location and support from local Cree Nations, aligning with Manitoba’s Critical Minerals Strategy.

For further insights into TSE:TWO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.