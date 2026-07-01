T. Rowe Price (TROW) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

T. Rowe Price (TROW) ended the recent trading session at $116.11, demonstrating a +2.13% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.66%.

The financial services firm's shares have seen an increase of 8.99% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of T. Rowe Price in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect T. Rowe Price to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 4.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.89 billion, up 9.78% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $9.7 per share and a revenue of $7.6 billion, indicating changes of -0.21% and +3.87%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for T Rowe Price. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.71% higher within the past month. T. Rowe Price presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, T. Rowe Price is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.59, which means T. Rowe Price is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that TROW currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.78. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Financial - Investment Management industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TROW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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