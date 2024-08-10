Is T-Mobile Still the Best Telecom Stock to Own?

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) showed it was on a path to continued growth after releasing its earnings on July 31 for the second quarter of 2024. Although it might be hard to call it a "growth company" after seeing those results, its growing net account and net customer additions point to continued expansion.

However, after years of outperforming rivals AT&T and Verizon, it no longer delivers the highest returns in the industry. Does that mean it is time for investors to turn on T-Mobile stock?

T-Mobile's results

Admittedly, given the size of T-Mobile, it is not posting the numbers that might have made it a growth stock in the past. For the first half of the year, revenue of $39 billion rose by only 2% compared with the same period in 2023.

Still, it achieved a 3% reduction in operating expenses during that time. That was enough to boost net income to $5.3 billion in the first six months of the year, a 27% yearly increase.

Moreover, free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was $7.8 billion, an increase of 48% for the year. An increase in operating cash flow and lower equipment spending more than offset the lessened proceeds from securitization transactions.

Its improving finances allowed T-Mobile to offer an annual dividend of $2.60 per share beginning last December. Although its 1.4% dividend yield closely matches the S&P 500 average, also 1.4%, it lags Verizon and AT&T, which offer dividend yields of 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

The bad news for T-Mobile investors is that soon after it announced that dividend, the stock performance began to resemble that of its main competitors. Consequently, when one adds dividends, AT&T is now the highest-returning stock among its peers. This leaves T-Mobile outperforming only Verizon, which has maintained 17 years of payout hikes but faces a crushing $149 billion in total debt.

T-Mobile stock moving forward

So does this mean investors should drop T-Mobile stock in favor of AT&T? After all, AT&T offers a dividend that draws income investors, and its P/E ratio of 11 is far below T-Mobile's 24 earnings multiple.

However, T-Mobile appears to stand out in terms of dividend affordability. The company's free cash flow would extrapolate to almost $16 billion if it earns the same free cash flow over the next two quarters. This is only a small fraction of the $3 billion T-Mobile is on track to pay in dividend costs this year.

Additionally, T-Mobile holds $80 billion in total debt, including $5.9 billion in short-term debt. Thus, it can afford to pay down its near-term debt without having to raise cash or reduce the dividend.

This may not be the case with AT&T, whose total debt is $130 billion. Around $5 billion of that debt matures this year, and it appears to face about $8 billion in dividend costs for the year. Presumably, AT&T can cover those costs, as it expects to generate between $17 billion and $18 billion in free cash flow in 2024.

Nonetheless, that leaves AT&T with a heavier debt burden, as well as little ability to reduce long-term debt at a rapid pace. Thus, it is less prepared to respond to changes in the marketplace without slashing its dividend at the very least.

Should investors sell T-Mobile stock?

Considering T-Mobile's financials, it is likely to remain the best-performing telecom stock long term. As mentioned, Verizon has chronically underperformed its peers.

As for AT&T, a stock recovery and high dividend have taken its yearly returns above T-Mobile's. Unfortunately, a massive debt burden leaves AT&T with relatively little ability to reduce its long-term debt, which could in turn limit the company's ability to respond to changes in the marketplace without a dividend cut.

Admittedly, T-Mobile stock may slow as it evolves into a more mature stock. However, if conditions remain challenging, it is the stock best positioned to sustain its dividend and deliver the highest long-term returns.

Should you invest $1,000 in T-Mobile US right now?

Before you buy stock in T-Mobile US, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and T-Mobile US wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $643,212!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2024

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends T-Mobile US and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.