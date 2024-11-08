T. Hasegawa Reports Strong Sales and Profit Growth

T Hasegawa Co (JP:4958) has released an update.
T. Hasegawa Co., a Tokyo-listed company, reported a robust 10.4% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024, reaching 71,645 million yen, alongside a significant 24.8% rise in operating profit. The company anticipates continued growth for the next fiscal year, forecasting net sales of 74,300 million yen and a 6.9% increase in operating profit. Shareholders can expect a higher dividend payout, reflecting a revised policy targeting a 40% payout ratio.
