News & Insights

Stocks
T

T Earnings: AT&T Beats Earnings Expectations Despite Revenue Miss

October 23, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

Shares of AT&T (T) gained in trading even as the company reported mixed Q3 results. The telecommunication giant’s adjusted earnings declined by 6.3% year-over-year to $0.6 per share, which was above consensus estimates of $0.57 per share.

AT&T’s Mobility Service Revenues Grew in Q3

Shifting to its revenue performance, the company saw a 0.5% year-over-year decline, bringing total revenues to $30.2 billion, missing Street estimates of $30.5 billion. However, its mobility service revenues increased by 4% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, making up more than half of AT&T’s total revenues for the quarter.

AT&T Gains More-than-Expected Wireless Subscribers in Q3

Moving to its subscriber growth, AT&T exceeded expectations in the third quarter, adding 403,000 net monthly bill-paying subscribers, surpassing estimates of 393,430. This increase was driven by strong demand for its higher-tier unlimited plans, which offer perks like increased hotspot data.

Furthermore, the demand for AT&T’s discounted bundles, combining high-speed fiber with wireless service, also surged, with 40% of fiber users choosing wireless plans. Additionally, the company’s postpaid phone churn rate remained low at 0.78%, aided by attractive smartphone promotions.

AT&T Announces Dividend

Moving to the dividend front, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share on the company’s common stock and its Series A and Series C preferred stock. The dividend payable on the company’s 5.000% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A is $312.50 per preferred share, and the dividend payable on its 4.750% Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C is $296.875 per preferred share.

Moreover, the dividends on common stock and Series A and Series C preferred stock are payable on November 1 to stockholders of record of the respective shares at the close of business on October 10, 2024.

AT&T Reiterates FY24 Outlook

Looking ahead, the company expects its wireless service revenues to grow by 3% year-over-year while broadband revenues are likely to rise by 7% year-over-year. Adjusted earnings are forecasted to be between $2.15 and $2.25 per share, compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.20 per share.

Is AT&T a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about T stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and five Holds. Over the past year, AT&T has increased by more than 45%, and the average AT&T price target of $21.85 implies an upside potential of 1.6% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following AT&T’s results today.

See more T analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.