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Sysco Sees Growth In FY27 - Update

August 04, 2026 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, food products distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings growth of 9 to 11 percent on sales growth of 6 to 7 percent.

The company said the guidance includes approximately $100 million of efficiency improvements driven by an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered transformation of business processes and customer engagement.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SYY is trading on the NYSE at $85.80, up $0.83 or 0.98 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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