Sysco Sees FY26 Adj. EPS At High-end Of Prior Outlook Range - Update

January 27, 2026 — 08:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, food products distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, but now expects at the high end of the prior guidance range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.58 per share on sales of $84.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The adjusted earnings guidance includes an approximate $100 million or $0.16 per share headwind from lapping lower incentive compensation in fiscal 2025. Excluding this impact, earnings per share growth is now expected at the high end of approximately 5 to 7 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SYY is trading on the NYSE at $78.00, up $2.35 or 3.10 percent.

