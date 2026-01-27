Sysco Sees FY26 Adj. EPS At High-end Of Prior Outlook Range - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, food products distributor Sysco Corp. (SYY) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, but now expects at the high end of the prior guidance range of $4.50 to $4.60 per share.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.58 per share on sales of $84.44 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The adjusted earnings guidance includes an approximate $100 million or $0.16 per share headwind from lapping lower incentive compensation in fiscal 2025. Excluding this impact, earnings per share growth is now expected at the high end of approximately 5 to 7 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, SYY is trading on the NYSE at $78.00, up $2.35 or 3.10 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.