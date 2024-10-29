News & Insights

Sysco sees FY25 adjusted EPS growth of 6%-7%

October 29, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Consensus $4.60 “First quarter results included an improved exit rate during the month of September and a strong pipeline of investments and initiatives, adding to our confidence in our full year guidance of sales growth of 4%-5% and adjusted EPS growth of 6%-7%. We believe our recent actions are creating structural financial improvements, and as volumes improve, Sysco (SYY) will be even better positioned to grow as the industry leader. Additionally, we remain on track to return approximately $2 billion back to shareholders for the fiscal year,” said Kenny Cheung, Sysco’s CFO.

Read More on SYY:

SYY

