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Sysco Corp. Q4 Income Climbs

August 04, 2026 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $551 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $531 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $734 million or $1.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $22.124 billion from $21.138 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $551 Mln. vs. $531 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $22.124 Bln vs. $21.138 Bln last year.

fiscal year 2027 guidance of 6%-7% sales growth and 9%-11% adjusted EPS growth on a 53-week basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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