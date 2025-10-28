Sysco Corp. Q1 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $476 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $490 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $551 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $21.148 billion from $20.484 billion last year.

Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $476 Mln. vs. $490 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $21.148 Bln vs. $20.484 Bln last year.

