Syrah Resources Secures Loan Amid Graphite Market Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 09:47 pm EDT

Syrah Resources has secured a $150 million loan to support its Balama graphite operations, despite challenges in the Chinese anode market affecting demand and pricing. The company reported no production at Balama this quarter due to sufficient inventory and low demand, but sales of natural graphite from existing stock continued. Progress at Vidalia is ongoing, with sales expected in 2025, contingent on various market and policy factors.

