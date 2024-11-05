News & Insights

Stocks

Syntara Limited to Present Promising Cancer Trial Results

November 05, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited’s interim results from its Phase 2 trial for the myelofibrosis treatment SNT-5055, in combination with ruxolitinib, will be showcased in an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology meeting. This recognition highlights the promise of SNT-5055, which has shown encouraging results in tackling bone marrow cancer. Syntara is advancing multiple clinical studies targeting high unmet medical needs, positioning itself as a key player in innovative blood cancer treatments.

For further insights into AU:SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.