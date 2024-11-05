Syntara Limited to Present Promising Cancer Trial Results

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.
Syntara Limited’s interim results from its Phase 2 trial for the myelofibrosis treatment SNT-5055, in combination with ruxolitinib, will be showcased in an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology meeting. This recognition highlights the promise of SNT-5055, which has shown encouraging results in tackling bone marrow cancer. Syntara is advancing multiple clinical studies targeting high unmet medical needs, positioning itself as a key player in innovative blood cancer treatments.
For further insights into AU:SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Goldman Sachs Sets the Stage for Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
- No Resolution Between Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Nielsen
- Ford (NYSE:F) Enters Mustang Mach-E in Road Rally
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.