Syntara Limited Prepares for Interim Trial Data Release

Syntara Limited, an ASX-listed company, has attributed recent trading activity in its securities to investor anticipation of upcoming interim trial data on its SNT-5055 drug, as well as increased coverage by a major broker. The company plans to release the data after peer review at a scientific meeting and maintains that the information remains confidential. Despite market fluctuations, Syntara confirms its compliance with ASX listing rules.

