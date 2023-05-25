Synopsys Announces Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Mizuho Markets Americas LLC to repurchase an aggregate of $300 million of Synopsys stock. Under the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreement, the company will receive an aggregate initial share delivery of approximately 645,000 shares, with the remainder, if any, to be settled on or before August 11, 2023, upon completion of the repurchases.

Synopsys, Inc. is the Silicon to Software partner for companies developing the electronic products and software applications.

