Synopsys' AI Strategy: Is it a Key Driver of Future Expansion?

Synopsys SNPS is gaining from a multi-trillion-dollar AI infrastructure buildout, driving strong system-level and semiconductor R&D spending and robust AI compute design activity. Synopsys is embedding AI across its product portfolio to automate engineering workflows and improve customer productivity.

Synopsys is looking at AI as a strategy that the company is implementing in multiple layers. Synopsys has implemented AI in its product layer, which it calls XSO.ai. Second is customer-specific AI, where customers train AI on their own workflow to create knowledge-assistant tools. Synopsys is also implementing Agentic generative AI now.

Synopsys also provides DSO.ai and VSO.ai. DSO.ai is an optimization engine focused on tape-outs, while VSO.ai is being used more deeply in SoC blocks and verification workflows. Synopsys’ customers have used DSO.ai to optimize more than 700 cumulative tape-outs, and VSO.ai has been deployed in up to 90% of SoC blocks on some chips.

Synopsys gains from decades of deep engineering expertise, proprietary codebases and solvers, silicon-proven design technologies and foundry co-optimization capabilities. The company has been able to provide its customers with up to 50% faster knowledge assistance, 70% faster workflow assistance and 5x faster formal testbench generation.

Synopsys is using AI in two ways, which include making chip design faster and better and preparing for a broader shift where AI becomes a more autonomous workflow layer across design, verification and simulation. These factors are likely to keep SNPS as one of the key contributors in the AI value chain in the long term.

How Competitors Fare Against SNPS

Synopsys faces tough competition from EDA vendors, such as Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS and Keysight Technologies KEYS. These companies offer products focused more on distinct phases of the IC design process and provide a range of services to companies throughout the world to help optimize their product development process, among other things.

Keysight Technologies competes in the electronic design and testing space, particularly providing software solutions for electromagnetic analysis, circuit simulation and hardware verification. Cadence benefits from higher design complexity and rising customer spend on AI-driven automation.

Amid rapid AI proliferation, the Cadence.ai portfolio has been gaining strength, and the new product launches like AgentStack, along with ChipStack, ViraStack and InnoStack AI Super Agents, are expected to aid in sustaining the momentum.

SNPS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of SNPS have gained 5.2% year to date against the Computer - Software industry’s decline of 10.2%

SNPS YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, SNPS trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 9.23X, higher than the industry’s average of 7.1X.

SNPS Forward 12-Month (P/S) Performance Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNPS’ fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $14.49, indicating 12% year-over-year growth. Estimates have been revised upward in the past seven days.



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SNPS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.