Synex Internt’l Completes Private Share Placement

Synex Internt’l (TSE:SXI) has released an update.

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation has successfully completed a private placement of common shares, raising approximately $550,000. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the transaction involved the purchase of shares by insiders, including Daniel J. Russell.

For further insights into TSE:SXI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.