News & Insights

Stocks

Synex Internt’l Completes Private Share Placement

October 22, 2024 — 08:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Synex Internt’l (TSE:SXI) has released an update.

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation has successfully completed a private placement of common shares, raising approximately $550,000. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the transaction involved the purchase of shares by insiders, including Daniel J. Russell.

For further insights into TSE:SXI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.