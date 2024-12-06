Synex Internt’l Announces AGM Success and Future Plans

Synex Internt’l (TSE:SXI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Synex Renewable Energy Corporation has successfully held its annual general meeting, securing shareholder approval for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company, based in Vancouver, continues to focus on its renewable energy projects, including hydroelectric and wind development sites in British Columbia.
For further insights into TSE:SXI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.