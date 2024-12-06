News & Insights

Synex Internt’l Announces AGM Success and Future Plans

December 06, 2024 — 08:32 pm EST

Synex Internt’l (TSE:SXI) has released an update.

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation has successfully held its annual general meeting, securing shareholder approval for the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company, based in Vancouver, continues to focus on its renewable energy projects, including hydroelectric and wind development sites in British Columbia.

