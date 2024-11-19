News & Insights

Synertone Boosts Xiaomi Distribution with New Funding

November 19, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

Synertone Communication Corporation (HK:1613) has released an update.

Synertone Communication Corporation is ramping up its smartphone distribution business, focusing on Xiaomi products, by raising HK$20.7 million to boost procurement and address administrative costs. The company plans to spend HK$15 million on inventory and the rest on essential expenses. This strategic move aims to capitalize on growing demand in Hong Kong and Asia, positioning Synertone for expanded market presence.

