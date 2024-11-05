News & Insights

Synertone Announces New Share Issuance to Boost Finances

November 05, 2024 — 09:13 am EST

Synertone Communication Corporation (HK:1613) has released an update.

Synertone Communication Corporation has agreed to issue over 74 million new shares at a discounted price of HK$0.28 each, potentially raising approximately HK$20.7 million after expenses. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s smartphone distribution business and enhance its financial standing, while expanding its shareholder base.

