Synertec Strengthens Leadership for Future Growth

Synertec Corporation Limited has announced significant leadership changes, positioning itself for future growth. David Harris transitions to Head of Technology Solutions, focusing on the promising Powerhouse renewable energy system, while Yash Gala steps in as the new CFO and Stefan Ross as Company Secretary. These shifts aim to enhance Synertec’s market presence and drive the development of environmentally sustainable technologies.

