News & Insights

Stocks

Synertec Names New Chair-Elect to Drive Growth

October 28, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Johannes Risseeuw as a new Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair-elect, marking a significant step in its board renewal process. With a strong track record in technology and engineering sectors, Risseeuw brings valuable experience to the company as it aims for strategic growth and shareholder value creation. The transition is part of Synertec’s broader efforts to enhance its board’s expertise and drive future expansion.

For further insights into AU:SOP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.