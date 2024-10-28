Synertec Names New Chair-Elect to Drive Growth

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited has announced the appointment of Johannes Risseeuw as a new Independent Non-Executive Director and Chair-elect, marking a significant step in its board renewal process. With a strong track record in technology and engineering sectors, Risseeuw brings valuable experience to the company as it aims for strategic growth and shareholder value creation. The transition is part of Synertec’s broader efforts to enhance its board’s expertise and drive future expansion.

