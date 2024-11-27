News & Insights

Synertec Corporation: Pioneering Low-Carbon Innovations

November 27, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Synertec Corporation Limited (AU:SOP) has released an update.

Synertec Corporation Limited is making strides towards a low-carbon future by expanding its Powerhouse technology, a reliable and cost-effective industrial micro-grid system. The company’s engineering business has also seen a robust 11% revenue growth, backed by long-term contracts with major industrial customers. With strategic leadership changes underway, Synertec is poised to enhance its market presence and drive further innovation.

