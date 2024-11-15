News & Insights

Syndax confirms FDA approval of Revuforj for acute leukemia

November 15, 2024 — 05:35 pm EST

Syndax (SNDX) Pharmaceuticals announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Revuforj as the first and only menin inhibitor for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with a lysine methyltransferase 2A gene translocation in adult and pediatric patients one year and older. The FDA previously granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations as well as Priority Review for Revuforj. The New Drug Application received approval through the FDA’s Real Time Oncology Review program.

