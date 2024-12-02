Syncona Limited Updates on Voting Rights and Strategy

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a life sciences investment company, reports a total of 629,973,994 voting rights as of November 2024, following adjustments for treasury shares. The company continues to focus on creating transformational healthcare solutions through its diverse portfolio, aiming to deliver substantial returns while addressing high unmet medical needs.

