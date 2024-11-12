News & Insights

Syncona Limited Advances Share Buyback Strategy

November 12, 2024 — 02:28 am EST

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited has repurchased 200,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, helping to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The shares were bought at a consistent price of 111.70 GBp each and will be held in treasury, resulting in a total voting rights count of 633,570,994. Syncona remains focused on building a diverse portfolio of leading life science businesses, aiming for strong long-term returns.

