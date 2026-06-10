Synchrony’s Comeback Is Hiding in Plain Sight

As long as shoppers keep spending and paying their bills, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) can expect to profit.

These days, that’s been working pretty well. As one of the largest private-label credit card issuers in the United States, the company is making money, reducing loan losses, and handing billions back to shareholders.

Analysts are generally optimistic. But it’s a cyclical consumer credit play, so as with others in the industry, the biggest rewards go to investors who can ride volatility.

Synchrony Operates Behind the Scenes

If Synchrony’s not a household name, it’s because most consumers interact with the company without knowing it. When someone signs up for a store credit card at a major retailer, a healthcare financing plan at a dentist’s office, or chooses the buy-now-pay-later option at an online checkout, there is a good chance Synchrony is behind it.

Synchrony partners with retailers, healthcare providers, and service businesses to issue their private-label credit cards, co-branded cards, installment loans, and health-and-wellness financing programs.

In the financial sector, the company is perhaps better known for its aggressive marketing of high-rate certificates of deposit, which bring in funds it can then lend against.

That lending partnership model is both Synchrony’s strength and its core risk. The company doesn’t compete for customers the way a traditional bank does. Consumer relationships come through the retailer’s brand loyalty.

But when the cycle turns and retailers suffer, so do sales and, by extension, Synchrony.

Credit Trends Improved

These potential challenges have not been an issue recently. Consolidated net earnings in the first quarter came in at $805 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share hit $2.27, up 20% from $1.89 the previous year and above analysts’ expectations.

The higher earnings per share came despite less dramatic growth in other areas. Purchase volume of $43 billion was up 6% from the year-ago quarter. Single-digit increases came in almost every segment, including digital, diversified, health and wellness, and lifestyle. Home and auto purchase volume remained level. Overall, loan receivables were also basically flat at $101 billion, and active accounts remained relatively constant.

Among the most important gauges of trends, however, is that the company’s net charge-off rate, or the relative amount of loans it writes off as uncollectable, fell sharply over the past year. In a decidedly mixed consumer credit environment, that’s an important story as charge-offs dropped to 5.42% from 6.38% a year earlier.

Equally important to earnings, Synchrony’s provision for loan losses, the amount set aside from earnings for future charge-offs, was down 11% in the first quarter compared with a year earlier. That followed an overall reduction in the provision of 22% in 2025.

A Turnaround Is Taking Hold

The company’s position is even more impressive when taking a look back a couple years. Through much of 2024 and into early 2025, consumer lenders faced rising charge-offs as pandemic-era savings ran dry. Lower-income borrowers were stretched thin under the weight of persistent inflation. Synchrony was not immune as charge-offs climbed. Management tightened underwriting standards, and the stock came under pressure.

Then Synchrony’s tighter credit controls began to show results. For 2025, the company reported net earnings of $3.5 billion, or $9.28 per diluted share, with full-year charge-offs pulling back within the company’s long-term target range of 5.5% to 6%. Those positive trends continued into this year.

The company has also been adding to its partner list, not just defending existing relationships against competitors like Capital One (NYSE:COF) and Bread Financial (NYSE: BFH). Synchrony announced it added or renewed more than 15 partners in the first quarter, including Miracle Ear, Indian Motorcycle and Harbor Freight Tools. The company also further announced an enhanced credit card program with Dick’s Sporting Goods and expanded its CareCredit health financing platform into e-commerce partnerships in the cosmetic space.

Shareholders Are Getting Paid

For investors, the recent performance has meant income as well. Synchrony returned $1 billion in capital to shareholders in the first quarter, including $900 million of share repurchases and $104 million of common stock dividends. That’s supported by total liquid assets of $22.8 billion, or 18.8% of total assets, as of March 31.

For income investors, Synchrony declared a 30-cent quarterly common dividend and announced plans to raise that payout 13% to 34 cents per share beginning in the third quarter. With the dividend hike, the board also approved a new $6.5 billion share repurchase authorization.

Wall Street Sees Potential

Despite the positive results, no company deeply embedded in a cyclical industry is right for every investor. The stock, which hit a 52-week high in early January, is down more than 10% since the start of the year, signaling some investor hesitation about economic conditions. Over the past 12 months, however, shares are up almost 20%.

Given the recent pullback, analysts see a clear, if not robust, upside to the stock, rating the company an overall Moderate Buy. Currently trading around $70 per share, SYF's average 12-month price target is $86.05, or about 20% upside. Thirteen of the 21 analysts have placed a Buy rating on the company, while eight suggest Hold.

Cyclical Risks Come With Cyclical Rewards

There is no disguising the inherent risks and potential rewards of Synchrony shares. As a consumer credit company, they are built into the company’s business. For Synchrony, its revenues depend on keeping strong relationships with major retail and healthcare partners. The broader macro environment adds another layer of uncertainty.

Even after the year-over-year improvement in charge-offs, a 5.42% rate is still elevated in absolute terms, and the figure was trending up slightly compared with the two previous quarters. Even so, the profits were there.

For investors who like owning a well-run, capital-returning consumer lender with improving credit trends and proven earnings power, Synchrony might be a stock to consider. Cyclical stocks can be attractive for short-term trades if the timing is right. Longer-term value, however, comes by riding out volatility.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.