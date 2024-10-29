Synchrony price target raised to $64 from $61 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Synchrony (SYF) to $64 from $61 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which says it is “cautiously optimistic” coming out of Q3 earnings from the consumer finance group, is “most positive” on Synchrony coming out earnings given its view that credit discipline and a focus on getting losses back to its 5.5%-6.0% target “should be a credit positive.” The firm also thinks the EPS benefit from the delayed late fee rule could drive a positive earnings revision cycle for Synchrony, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings recap for the group.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.