News & Insights

Stocks

Synchrony price target raised to $64 from $61 at BofA

October 29, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Synchrony (SYF) to $64 from $61 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which says it is “cautiously optimistic” coming out of Q3 earnings from the consumer finance group, is “most positive” on Synchrony coming out earnings given its view that credit discipline and a focus on getting losses back to its 5.5%-6.0% target “should be a credit positive.” The firm also thinks the EPS benefit from the delayed late fee rule could drive a positive earnings revision cycle for Synchrony, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings recap for the group.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.