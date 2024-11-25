Synchronoss upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Roth MKM

Roth MKM upgraded Synchronoss (SNCR) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $13, up from $11. The company’s streamlined operations and elevated adjusted EBITDA levels in Q2 and Q3 appear to offer a “narrow, but potentially growing,” path to begin accruing equity shareholder value after paying its “burdensome” debt interest and elevated software capitalization costs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a path to build shareholder value is emerging for Synchronoss.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNCR:
- Synchronoss Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Synchronoss reports Q3 adjusted EPS (26c), consensus 32c
- Synchronoss narrows FY24 revenue view to $172M-$175M from $170M-$175M
- Synchronoss renews partnership with French operator
- SNCR Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.