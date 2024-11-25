News & Insights

Synchronoss upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Roth MKM

November 25, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Roth MKM upgraded Synchronoss (SNCR) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $13, up from $11. The company’s streamlined operations and elevated adjusted EBITDA levels in Q2 and Q3 appear to offer a “narrow, but potentially growing,” path to begin accruing equity shareholder value after paying its “burdensome” debt interest and elevated software capitalization costs, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says a path to build shareholder value is emerging for Synchronoss.

