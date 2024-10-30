Synairgen Expands Share Capital with New Issuance

Synairgen (GB:SNG) has released an update.

Synairgen plc, a UK-based respiratory company, has issued 1,285,722 new ordinary shares following the exercise of options by an ex-employee. These shares will begin trading on AIM on November 5, 2024, increasing the company’s total voting rights to 202,660,697. This move could impact shareholder interests and transparency requirements under FCA guidelines.

