Symrise Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Symrise (ETR:SY1) reported first-half 2026 sales of €2.539 billion and organic growth of 2%, as a stronger second quarter offset a slight organic sales decline in the first quarter. The flavor and fragrance company said organic growth accelerated to 4.5% in the second quarter, supported by higher customer demand and volume growth across much of its portfolio.

Chief Executive Officer Jean-Yves Parisot said the first-half performance was in line with the company’s full-year outlook, despite higher logistics and certain raw-material costs associated with the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Symrise reaffirmed its 2026 targets for 2% to 4% organic sales growth, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5% to 22.5%, and an adjusted business free cash flow margin above 14%.

Second-Quarter Growth Improves

Second-quarter sales totaled €1.22 billion. Organic sales rose 4.5%, comprising 5.1% volume growth and a 0.7% negative pricing effect. Portfolio effects were slightly negative following the company’s exit from its Aqua Feed business, while foreign exchange had little impact, according to management.

In the Taste, Nutrition & Health segment, organic sales increased 4.9% in the quarter. Food & Beverage delivered mid-single-digit organic growth, which Symrise attributed to demand in savory, natural and sweet applications. Pet Food sales declined slightly on an organic basis as pricing in pet nutrition continued to normalize.

Scent & Care posted 3.8% organic sales growth, driven by 6.9% volume growth that was partly offset by 3.1% negative pricing. Fragrance recorded mid-single-digit growth, led by high-single-digit expansion in Consumer Fragrance. Fine Fragrance declined at a mid-single-digit rate against strong prior-year comparisons, though Parisot said the result reflected timing rather than weaker customer engagement.

Care & Wellness declined by a low-single-digit percentage, primarily because of a mid-single-digit decrease in UV filters, though management said the business improved sequentially from the first quarter. Aroma Molecules delivered high-single-digit organic growth, aided by easier comparisons and double-digit growth in Specialty Fragrance Ingredients and Menthol.

Regionally, North America and Asia-Pacific led growth, with organic sales rising 9.6% and 12.3%, respectively. Europe, Africa and the Middle East, or EAME, declined 0.4%, while Latin America fell 2.1%, reflecting slower demand conditions and, in part, difficult comparisons.

Profitability Remains Resilient as Cash Flow Advances

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was €553 million, representing a 21.8% margin. The margin was 30 basis points below the prior-year period. Chief Financial Officer Olaf Klinger said the decline reflected higher freight and logistics costs tied to disruptions in the Middle East, a lag between cost increases and customer surcharges, and investment in strategic priorities and future growth.

Gross profit was €1.05 billion, with a gross margin of 41.3%, broadly in line with the prior year. EBITDA adjustments totaled €9.3 million and related to M&A activities, legal expenses and one-time transformation costs.

Taste, Nutrition & Health adjusted EBITDA increased 0.6% to €372 million, with margin expanding 10 basis points to 24.5%.

Scent & Care adjusted EBITDA declined 6.7% to €178 million, while margin fell 90 basis points to 17.7% amid portfolio and mix effects as well as higher freight and logistics expenses.

Cash generation was a principal highlight of the period. Adjusted business free cash flow rose 47% year over year to €347 million, equal to 13.7% of sales and 450 basis points above the prior-year margin.

Klinger said the improvement reflected tighter working-capital management, improved supplier payment terms, inventory discipline and stricter capital-expenditure control. He said the company expects the measures to support its full-year free-cash-flow target above 14%, while noting that the second half has historically been stronger for cash generation.

Net debt, including pension provisions and lease obligations, rose to €2.3 billion at the end of the first half from €2.1 billion at year-end 2025. However, net leverage improved to 2.2 times adjusted EBITDA, within Symrise’s target range of 1.5 to 2.5 times. The equity ratio increased to 49.2%, while the company had invested about €192 million in its share-buyback program by the end of the first half. Klinger said Symrise was targeting €400 million in buybacks by the end of October.

Transformation, Portfolio and Pet Food Focus

Parisot said Symrise is moving its ONE Symrise transformation program from planning into implementation. The initiative is intended to improve productivity, simplify operations, strengthen process ownership and free up resources for growth investments.

Management said it had delivered €50 million annually in efficiencies over the prior two years, contributing to a 280-basis-point margin improvement over that period. This year, the company is reinvesting efficiencies into transformation initiatives, including global procurement, operations and digitalization, rather than quantifying savings from the program at this stage.

Symrise also discussed its contemplated acquisition of Floral Concept, which would expand its Premium Naturals capabilities in fragrance. Parisot said Floral Concept would add sourcing depth and extraction know-how for high-end fragrance customers and complement Maison Rouzier, the company’s natural-ingredients business in Grasse, France. The company said the Premium Naturals market is expected to grow about 8% annually, compared with an estimated 6% to 8% growth rate for the broader Fine Fragrance market.

Regarding Aroma Molecules, Parisot said the business remains a strategic value driver and that portfolio optimization does not necessarily signal additional divestitures. The company is pursuing the divestment of its caffeine ingredient business and said discussions with interested parties were progressing constructively. It is also seeking a partner for its Terpenes business, which management said did not fit its targets for sales, profitability or cash and capital-expenditure intensity.

On Pet Food, management said continued price normalization in egg protein weighed on first-half performance, although price concessions were more limited than in the prior year. Parisot said Symrise expects improved volume performance in the third and fourth quarters, supported by customer activity in both dry and wet pet food. He said the company is investing more in wet pet food, which it sees as an additional growth opportunity.

For the third quarter, Symrise expects organic growth broadly similar to the 4.5% rate delivered in the second quarter, supported by innovation activity, customer projects and demand in core end markets.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

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