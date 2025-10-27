SYM vs. FUTU: Which Technology Services Stock Has an Edge at Present?

Symbotic SYM and Futu Holdings Limited FUTU are prominent names in the Zacks Technology Services industry. Symbotic, headquartered in Wilmington, MA, designs, commercializes and implements advanced technology solutions aimed at optimizing supply-chain operations. Through the offerings, SYM has established itself as a leading player in AI-driven robotics technology for the supply-chain sector.

Futu Holdings, based in Hong Kong, has deployed AI in its Moomoo and Futubull platforms to accelerate client acquisition, enhancing offerings for retail and high-net-worth investors. The company has displayed a strong momentum in its client-base expansion. International expansion has reduced its client concentration risks.

Given this backdrop, let us examine closely to find out which technology services player currently holds the edge, and more importantly, which might be the smarter investment now.

The Case for SYM

Symbotic’s substantial backlog provides strong visibility for future revenue generation. We remain optimistic about the company’s margin expansion prospects, supported by the ongoing deployment of its systems. As a leading provider of intelligent warehouse robotics solutions, Symbotic continues to benefit from increasing adoption in the supply-chain industry.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, Symbotic reported a backlog of $22.4 billion. Management noted that it expects to recognize approximately 11% of its remaining performance obligations as revenues over the next 12 months, 56% over the subsequent 13-60 months, with the remainder recognized thereafter.

Revenues grew 26% year over year and we anticipate continued top-line expansion driven by the conversion of this significant backlog. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Symbotic projects revenues in the range of $590-$610 million and adjusted EBITDA between $45 million and $49 million.

However, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise in the third quarter. Symbotic’s earnings surprise track record is mixed — over the past four quarters, it exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed twice, resulting in an average negative surprise of 78.3%.

Symbotic Price and EPS Surprise

Symbotic Inc. price-eps-surprise | Symbotic Inc. Quote

The Case for FUTU

Highlighting its focus on growing the client base, FUTU added nearly 262,000 funded accounts in the first quarter of 2025. This brought the total number of funded accounts to 2.7 million, marking a 42% increase from the same period last year. The growth trend continued into the second quarter, with FUTU reporting 2.9 million funded accounts, up 41% year over year.

During the conference call for the second quarter, management projected 800,000 net new funded accounts for 2025. Moreover, FUTU reached a key milestone in the June quarter, with more than 50% of funded accounts coming from clients outside Hong Kong.

The United States and Singapore accounted for the largest share of international accounts, followed by Malaysia and Japan. Australia and Canada also showed strong growth momentum. This global expansion helps diversify FUTU’s customer base and reduce dependence on the Hong Kong market, thereby minimizing concentration risk.

Stock Price Performance: SYM vs. FUTU

Symbotic has scored better than Futu Holdings in terms of price performance over the past month.

1-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FUTU Scores Better Than SYM in Terms of Valuation

Symbotic is currently considered relatively overvalued, trading at a very high forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio. The figure is much higher than the industry average. It is also higher than Futu Holdings. Symbotic has a Value Score of F, while Futu Holdings has a Value Score of B.

SYM’s P/E F12M vs. Industry & FUTU





End Note

Positive developments like high backlog, strong revenue growth and upbeat guidance have likely led to Symbotic’s premium valuations, as investors have high expectations for its prospects and profitability. Consequently, they are willing to pay a premium price for the stock, anticipating that it will outperform peers and the broader market in the coming months. Moreover, SYM outperforms FUTU in terms of recent price performance.

Based on our write-up, we can safely conclude that Symbotic emerges as the winner and a stronger contender in this technology services face-off, driven by its superior short-term performance and promising growth outlook.

While Symbotic currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Futu Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.