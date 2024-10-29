News & Insights

Sylvania Platinum Reports Strong Q1 Performance

October 29, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Sylvania Platinum (GB:SLP) has released an update.

Sylvania Platinum Limited reported a strong first quarter for FY2025, with a 12% increase in PGM production and a 6% rise in net revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company’s EBITDA improved by 16%, reflecting enhanced production efficiency and cost management. Despite a slight decline in PGM prices, Sylvania’s strategic initiatives, including the ongoing development of the Thaba Joint Venture, bode well for future profitability.

