Sylvania Platinum Reports Strong Q1 Performance

Sylvania Platinum Limited reported a strong first quarter for FY2025, with a 12% increase in PGM production and a 6% rise in net revenue compared to the previous quarter. The company’s EBITDA improved by 16%, reflecting enhanced production efficiency and cost management. Despite a slight decline in PGM prices, Sylvania’s strategic initiatives, including the ongoing development of the Thaba Joint Venture, bode well for future profitability.

