SYLA Technologies Plans Capital Reduction Strategy

SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. is set to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 26, 2024, to discuss a proposed capital reduction aimed at enhancing capital policy flexibility. The reduction will not affect the number of shares or the company’s net assets per share, ensuring stability for shareholders. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to optimize its financial structure without altering shareholder equity.

