Syla Technologies adjusts FY24 revenue view to Y29B from Y27.5B-Y30B

SYLA Technologies (SYT) announced that its Board of Directors resolved on November 19, 2024, to revise the full-year financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, originally released on January 25, 2024. This revision reflects performance in the real estate business and income from operations in the first half of the fiscal year that exceeded expectations. Additionally, the anticipated transfer of newly completed projects and land sales in the second half are expected to further increase income from operations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.