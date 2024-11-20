News & Insights

Stocks
SYT

Syla Technologies adjusts FY24 revenue view to Y29B from Y27.5B-Y30B

November 20, 2024 — 09:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

SYLA Technologies (SYT) announced that its Board of Directors resolved on November 19, 2024, to revise the full-year financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, originally released on January 25, 2024. This revision reflects performance in the real estate business and income from operations in the first half of the fiscal year that exceeded expectations. Additionally, the anticipated transfer of newly completed projects and land sales in the second half are expected to further increase income from operations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.