SYF Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/5/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/5/26, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.30, payable on 5/15/26. As a percentage of SYF's recent stock price of $75.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SYF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYF's low point in its 52 week range is $52.9927 per share, with $88.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.33.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SYF makes up 22.13% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding SYF).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to SYF — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, Synchrony Financial shares are currently off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.