Swvl signs three year contract with G4S in Saudi Arabia

Swvl (SWVL) Holdings has entered into a three-year contract with almajal G4S. This collaboration will enable Swvl to deliver innovative SaaS-based mobility solutions that boost G4S’s fleet efficiency, driving operational excellence and enhancing service quality across the Kingdom.The scope of this agreement covers operations across multiple cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, with over 14,000 trips performed monthly. It aims to enhance fleet operations by creating and optimizing routes, tracking the fleet in real time, and providing advanced analytics on fleet performance, which would drive greater efficiency and deliver significant cost reductions to G4S. Under the terms of the agreement, Swvl will provide G4S a SaaS platform designed for enterprises that own and operate fleets. The Swvl Mobility Platform offers a complete suite of products to streamline fleet management, ensuring fleet operators, captains, and riders have the necessary tools for seamless operations and an improved transportation experience.

