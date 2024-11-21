News & Insights

Stocks
SWVL

Swvl signs three year contract with G4S in Saudi Arabia

November 21, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Swvl (SWVL) Holdings has entered into a three-year contract with almajal G4S. This collaboration will enable Swvl to deliver innovative SaaS-based mobility solutions that boost G4S’s fleet efficiency, driving operational excellence and enhancing service quality across the Kingdom.The scope of this agreement covers operations across multiple cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, with over 14,000 trips performed monthly. It aims to enhance fleet operations by creating and optimizing routes, tracking the fleet in real time, and providing advanced analytics on fleet performance, which would drive greater efficiency and deliver significant cost reductions to G4S. Under the terms of the agreement, Swvl will provide G4S a SaaS platform designed for enterprises that own and operate fleets. The Swvl Mobility Platform offers a complete suite of products to streamline fleet management, ensuring fleet operators, captains, and riders have the necessary tools for seamless operations and an improved transportation experience.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SWVL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SWVL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.