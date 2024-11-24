Swoop’s Takeover Bid for Vonex Limited

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Swoop Telecommunications has announced a takeover bid for Vonex Limited, seeking to acquire all remaining ordinary shares that it does not currently own. This move could significantly alter the landscape for both companies and presents potential investment opportunities. Investors and market watchers should keep an eye on this development as it unfolds.

