Swoop Holdings Eyes Cash Option for Vonex Takeover

December 05, 2024 — 05:39 pm EST

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited is considering enhancing its off-market takeover offer for Vonex Limited by introducing a cash alternative, as it seeks financing to rival the existing MaxoTel offer. The potential revision aims to make Swoop’s proposal more attractive to Vonex shareholders, although securing the necessary funding remains uncertain. Investors are keenly watching as any changes could significantly impact Vonex’s stock value.

