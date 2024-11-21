Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover of Vonex Limited

Vonex Limited (AU:VN8) has released an update.
Swoop Holdings Limited has announced an off-market takeover offer for all shares in Vonex Limited, aiming to combine their telecommunications operations into a merged group. This strategic acquisition is expected to enhance Swoop’s market position and operational capabilities, offering substantial benefits to shareholders of both companies.
