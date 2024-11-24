News & Insights

Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover Bid for Vonex

November 24, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has announced an off-market takeover bid for Vonex Limited, aiming to acquire all shares not currently owned by the company. The move keeps Swoop’s voting power at a steady 19.9%, as they continue to strengthen their position in the telecommunications sector. This strategic acquisition highlights Swoop’s commitment to expanding its market influence.

