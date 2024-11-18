Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover Bid for Vonex

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.
Swoop Holdings Limited has confirmed its intent for an off-market takeover of Vonex Limited, offering one Swoop share for every four Vonex shares, representing a significant premium over current offers. This acquisition aims to create a stronger, larger-scale business with an anticipated $5 million EBITDA in synergies, presenting a more attractive investment opportunity. The formal offer details are expected to be released soon, allowing Vonex shareholders a chance to benefit from the combined entity’s growth potential.
