Swoop Holdings Announces Takeover Bid for Vonex

November 18, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Swoop Holdings Limited (AU:SWP) has released an update.

Swoop Holdings Limited has confirmed its intent for an off-market takeover of Vonex Limited, offering one Swoop share for every four Vonex shares, representing a significant premium over current offers. This acquisition aims to create a stronger, larger-scale business with an anticipated $5 million EBITDA in synergies, presenting a more attractive investment opportunity. The formal offer details are expected to be released soon, allowing Vonex shareholders a chance to benefit from the combined entity’s growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

